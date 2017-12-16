Police hold toy drives throughout CT

Police officers and troopers across Connecticut were collecting toys for those in need.

Connecticut State Police troopers in Colchester collected toys outside at the barracks on Old Hartford Road. They are specifically focusing on infants and teens, who they said are the hardest to shop for and are often left out. They are asking for gift cards, stocking stuffers, and diapers.

The Waterford Police Department held a toy drive outside the Walmart on Parkway North. Tons of people buying toys and donating clothing to the officers during the annual drive.

