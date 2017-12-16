PD: Hamden officer injured after being hit by car while directing traffic

A police officer was hit by a motor vehicle while directing traffic in Hamden on Friday afternoon.

An unidentified 79-year-old Woodbridge resident hit the officer near the intersection of Mix Avenue and Benham Street around 3:30 p.m., police said. The unidentified officer "struck his head on the vehicle and pavement," police said.

The officer was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a concussion as well as back and neck injuries, police said. The condition of the officer was not released by police.

Police said the officer was directing traffic at that intersection because of "a traffic light malfunction."

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4036.

Drivers are advised to do the following items when officers are directing traffic:

Reduce speed to a reasonable level, below the posted speed limit.

Move over a lane, unless such movement would be considered unsafe.

If uncertain how to proceed, wait inside your vehicle until the officer approaches you.

