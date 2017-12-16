Snow showers could slicken Monday morning commute

You could be greeted with snow showers as you hit the road Monday morning which could make things a little slick.

“It is possible snow will make for a slippery Monday morning commute. Weather conditions should improve Monday afternoon,” Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said. “Snow or a wintry mix will end and we may see some partial clearing.”

With the possibility of a coating to 1 inch of snow during the Monday morning commute, Cameron advised drivers to give themselves extra time before hitting the roads.

With how cold temperatures have been for the last several days any snowfall will quickly stick to the roadways and could quickly accumulate to cause some travel issues.

Follow the WFSB Doppler Radar, here.

Additionally, temperatures overnight crept upward which could lead to some mixing or freezing rain, especially right along the immediate shoreline.

"Today will prove to be the better of the two weekend days. High pressure will crest over New England made for light wind and plenty of sunshine," Cameron said.

Sunday is expected to be in the low and middle 30s.

"After dark, an approaching warm front could bring snow or a wintry mix our way by late tonight," Cameron said.

To read the Technical Discussion, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.