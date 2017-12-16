Southern and western CT may see snow showers on Saturday evening (WFSB)

Parts of western CT could see snow showers into Saturday evening from snow showers that are passing over the Great Lakes.

Likewise, parts of southern CT may see snow showers as a wave of snow storms brushes past New York City on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said that, at most, these areas may see a dusting of snow as the day progresses into night.

Despite these passing snow showers, Cameron said that Sunday is going to be the better of the day of the weekend, with high pressure, minimal wind, and sunshine.

Temperatures will be seasonal for Sunday, and an evening storm of a wintry mix is possible as night falls.

A difference in tracking shows two separate scenarios for Monday, said Cameron.

“It is possible snow will make for a slippery Monday morning commute. Weather conditions should improve Monday afternoon,” said Cameron. “Snow or a wintry mix will end and we may see some partial clearing.”

Read the Technical Discussion, here.

Follow the WFSB Doppler Radar, here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.