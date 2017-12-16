Lawn Care business owner arrested for embezzlement

Police arrested 54-year-old Ivoryton resident, Kevin Miezejeski of Naturally Green Lawn Care LLC based out of North after a months-long investigation revealed he had taking payments for services directly (North Haven PD)

North Haven Police arrested an employee and part time owner of a lawn care business for the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police arrested 54-year-old Ivoryton resident, Kevin Miezejeski of Naturally Green Lawn Care LLC based out of North after a months-long investigation revealed he had taking payments for services directly, then manipulating the computer’s records to hide the wrongdoing.

Police determined that longtime employee, and minority owner Miezejeski had embezzled $220,000 between 2015 and 2016.

The majority owner of Naturally Green Lawn Care LLC worked with detectives, witnesses, and accountants to reveal Miezejeski was responsible for the loss, police said.

Miezejeski was charged with First Degree Larceny and posted a court set bond of $150,000.

He is expected to appear in Meriden Superior Court on December 28th.

