DEEP suspends recovery mission for missing snowmobile driver in Griswold

The search headed up by several agencies for a missing snow mobile driver in Griswold is now a recovery mission. (WFSB)

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police has suspended its recovery mission for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold on Sunday afternoon, due to "unfavorable weather conditions."

A snowmobile was located on the Pachaug Pond around 6 p.m. on Saturday. That's when the DEEP joined by Connecticut State Police and local fire departments started searching for the missing snowmobile driver near the Route 138 Pachaug Pond Boat Launch.

Several dive teams from the Norwich Fire Department, Mystic Fire Department, and with Connecticut State Police were in the water for hours searching. The search was suspended around 1 p.m.

"They go down with dry suits," EnCon Sgt. Jim Kane said. "Once they get in the water, they’ll do what they have to do. Once they come out they have to be rotated out because they freeze up pretty rapidly.”

EnCon Sgt. Todd Chemacki said a canteen unit was established with food and hot coffee for the crews as they searched throughout the night. Because of the freezing temperatures, several dive teams from have been rotating through the water.

“One being the thin ice on the pond itself," Chemacki said. "Secondly, the recent snow has made the road very slippery and that’s why you saw the snow plow truck come in. Some of the heavy rescue apparatuses was having trouble on the hill up here.”

Sources close to the investigation said the missing person is a 56-year-old Griswold man. Neighbor and friend of the missing man Monica Gervais said the incident is "unbelievable."

”I can’t even imagine what his girlfriend and his daughter are feeling," Gervais said. "It’s hard. He’s such a good guy, always did things for a lot of people, but he just liked living on the edge like that.”

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for information.

