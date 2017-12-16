Hours long search continues for missing snowmobile driver in Griswold

The search headed up by several agencies for a missing snow mobile driver in Griswold continues. (WFSB)

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police, State Police, the Norwich Dive Team, and local fire departments are actively searching for a person who went missing at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. Crews were still searching 5 hours later.

Crews are searching Pachaug Pond in Griswold, near the Route 138 Pachaug Pond Boat Launch.

Sources close to the investigation said the missing person is a 56-year-old Griswold man.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for information.

