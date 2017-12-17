3 adults, child displaced by fire in New Haven

Firefighters battled a house fire in New Haven on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

Three adults and a child were displaced after a second-alarm fire in New Haven early Sunday morning.

The house fire was reported at 75 Dorman St. around 3 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation, and was released, said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

Chief Alston told Eyewitness News that 34 firefighters responded to battle the fire, which took 40 minutes to bring under control. Chief Alston said the subfreezing temperatures and windy conditions hampered firefighters' efforts.

The American Red Cross is helping the four people displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

