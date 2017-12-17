PD: 2 arrested after trying to evade officers in Plainfield

Amy Wiese and Joseph Silva were arrested after drugs were found in their possession. (Plainfield Police Department)

Two people were arrested in Plainfield on Saturday night after police said they seized Crack Cocaine, Xanax pills, and needles.

Officers were called to conduct a "wanted person check" at 4 Windsor Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Police said they were looking for 39-year-old Amy Wiese of Plainfield.

When officers arrived, police said Wiese and another individual, who was identified as 42-year-old Joseph Silva of Waterford, attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle. While making contact with police, Wiese gave a false name and Silva tried to mislead officers of Wiese's true identity.

Wiese and Silva were both placed under arrest.

During the investigation, K-9 Labrador Retriever Vail was deployed and located multiple needles along with other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Police found Silva, who was initially placed under arrest for interfering with a police investigation, to be in possession of one gram of Crack Cocaine and 40 Xanax pills. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be at Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 2.

Wiese was charged with criminal impersonation along with numerous other charges. She is being held on a $51,000 bond. She will be in Danielson Superior Court for her arraignment on Monday.

