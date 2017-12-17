Ex-student charged in body fluids case is due back in court

Brianna Brochu accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings is set to return to court, where a judge awaits pleas and civil rights advocates wait to see if hate crime charges are filed. (WFSB file photo) Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:53 AM EST 2017-11-21 11:53:25 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:57 PM EST 2017-11-21 18:57:02 GMT Brianna Brochu was arrested for spreading bodily fluids on her University of Hartford roommate's personal items, according to police. (West Hartford police)
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday morning when a former University of Hartford student accused of smearing bodily fluids on her roommate's belongings made a court appearance.
Jazzy Rowe took to Facebook to explain what her roommate, Brianna Brochu, did to her. Brochu now faces criminal charges.
The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.
Brianna Brochu was arrested for spreading bodily fluids on her University of Hartford roommate's personal items, according to police.
A case that began as a severe sore for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.
HARTFORD, CT (AP) -
A former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings is set to return to court, where a judge awaits pleas and civil rights advocates wait to see if hate crime charges are filed.
Brianna Brochu is
scheduled to appear Monday in Hartford Superior Court.
Police say the former University of Hartford student, who is white,
wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate said she developed throat pain.
The 18-year-old Harwinton resident was charged in October with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace.
The state NAACP has called for hate crime charges. Prosecutors say they're still investigating.
Brochu's lawyer, Tom Stevens, has said Brochu's actions weren't racially motivated.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.