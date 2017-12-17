Hartford weekend shooting victim identified by police - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford weekend shooting victim identified by police

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Tyrone Mercer of Hartford, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

The shooting was reported near 97 Van Block Ave. around 12:15 p.m. 

Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene. 

No other details were released.

