Police identify man stabbed to death in New London

Police identified the man stabbed to death in New London on Sunday afternoon.

Police said 27-year-old New London resident, Travon Brown was found dead from stab wounds inside a home on Grand Street. Brown was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Police secured the area and searched for a suspect, but did not yet yield any suspects responsible.

A motive have not yet been determined, but police told Eyewitness News that they are investigating nearby surveillance video in order to pinpoint a suspect.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481.

