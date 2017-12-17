State police release details of 6-vehicle crash on Route 15 in North Haven

Connecticut State Police said minor injuries were reported in a 6-car crash, which included two state trooper cruisers, on Sunday.

The crash took place on Route 15 Northbound near exit 62, which is the Dixwell Avenue exit, in North Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers closed the highway in the area.

According to state police, a seventh vehicle abruptly stopped in the left lane of traffic.

Two state police cruisers stopped behind it and activated their emergency lights.

The other four vehicles involved were traveling north in the left lane.

Before the responding troopers could do anything to further slow traffic, the third vehicle was struck by the fourth. The fourth was then struck by the fifth and the sixth vehicle struck the fifth, which was pushed into both troopers' cruisers.

The sixth vehicle went airborne after striking the fifth vehicle, according to state police, and landed near the right guardrail.

Troopers said the road was closed for about 2.5 hours.

