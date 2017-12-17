Police identify man killed in Putnam rollover crash

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Route 44 in Putnam on Sunday evening.

Police said 52-year-old Steven Farland, of Thompson, was driving east on Route 44 Sunday night when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene.

Route 44 at Munyan Road was closed on Sunday night as East Putnam Volunteer Fire Department, the East Putnam Ambulance, and the Connecticut State Police investigated the crash.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Director, Travis Irons said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m.

