One injured in crash involving a home heating oil truck in Woodbridge (WFSB)

A woman was injured in a crash involving a car versus home heating oil truck in Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Woodbridge Police said the collision took place at the intersection of Racebrook Road near Milan Road at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a woman driving a Lexus sedan was trapped in the car and needed to be removed by the Woodbridge Fire Department. She taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection assisted in the cleanup of leaking oil from the truck.

The intersection was closed shortly after the crash, but police expected it to reopen by 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Witnesses, or those with information are encouraged to contact Officer Pedalino of the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-287-2511.