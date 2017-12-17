Crews battle house fire in Berlin on Sunday evening

Multiple units were on scene of a house fire in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Berlin Street at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said there were no injuries, and all the occupants made it out safely.

Officials said the garage and breezeway to the home are a total loss, but the house itself sustained only smoke and water damage.

The case has been turned over to the Berlin Fire Marshal for investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

