Atlanta travel problems affect Bradley airport

The power outage at Atlanta's airport affected flights going to and from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. (WFSB)

While power has been restored to the world's busiest airport in Atlanta, travel problems are expected to linger for days.

Thousands of people are now stranded at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the Christmas travel rush.

Some of those flights affected were going to and from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

“I’m supposed to go to Atlanta and then go to Pensacola to be with my sister for the holidays and I was here for here seven hours," said Lauren Diaz of West Hartford. "I found out my flight is canceled today. I just want to go home.”

Diaz said her entire family is in Pensacola while she remains in Connecticut.

"I was here yesterday for like seven hours and they just kept rebooking us," she said. "We were canceled completely."

Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa posted the morning's departures board to Twitter.

Good Morning! We have quite a few flights either delayed or cancelled this morning... Here are the list of departures affected at @Bradley_Airport! I have all the details on your #AMcommute ahead on @WFSBnews ?? pic.twitter.com/6FkYEt8Xc3 — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) December 18, 2017

“I’m trying to figure out if I can get on a flight from United, go to another airport. I’ll fly through Detroit," Diaz told Channel 3. "I’m looking at any option I have right now.”

The sudden outage was caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility. It brought the airport to a standstill on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia power officials believe the fire was sparked by a switch gear that failed.

All outgoing flights and arriving planes were held on the ground at their point of departure.

"When the outage started to happen, they should have gotten a hold of people right then because they would have known about the delays," said Dana Rojo of Florida.

Rojo is traveling for work and has to be in Tennessee on Tuesday. She said she waited in line at the Delta counter for hours after her flight on Monday morning was canceled. However, she said she's in good company.

"We actually have bonded a little bit and have been talking somewhat," Rojo said. "She actually showed me video of Atlanta, what it looked like."

Travelers inside the terminal were left in limbo and passengers on planes were stuck on the runway, some for several hours.

With a few open seats available on other flights the week before Christmas, it could take days before travel returns to normal in Atlanta.

Delta said customers flying, from or through Atlanta can make a one-time change for free.

Passengers can check with their airline for details and flight statuses.

