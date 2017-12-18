Atlanta travel problems affect Bradley airport

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The Waterbury Police Department has arrested a man, who was considered to be "armed" and "dangerous," for attempted murder.More >
The Waterbury Police Department has arrested a man, who was considered to be "armed" and "dangerous," for attempted murder.More >
A police officer was recently honored for his good work and quick thinking after helping a man in Coventry.More >
A police officer was recently honored for his good work and quick thinking after helping a man in Coventry.More >
New Britain police have identified the officers involved in last Thursday's deadly officer-involved shooting.More >
New Britain police have identified the officers involved in last Thursday's deadly officer-involved shooting.More >
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >
Police in Torrington are investigating an attempted abduction that happened on Monday afternoon.More >
Police in Torrington are investigating an attempted abduction that happened on Monday afternoon.More >
The flu is now considered to be widespread in Connecticut, according to health officials.More >
The flu is now considered to be widespread in Connecticut, according to health officials.More >
A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was struck by a motor vehicle in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.More >
A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was struck by a motor vehicle in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.More >
A tractor-trailer rollover has closed two lanes on Interstate 84 eastbound early Tuesday morning.More >
A tractor-trailer rollover has closed two lanes on Interstate 84 eastbound early Tuesday morning.More >
Police in Bethel are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.More >
Police in Bethel are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.More >