Light snow may make this morning's commute a bit slippery

Some light snow that began falling in the early morning hours of Monday may affect travel conditions.

A winter weather advisory is in place for northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex and northern New London counties until 9 a.m.; however, meteorologist Scot Haney said he wouldn't be surprised if they expired earlier.

"A spotty coating," Haney said. "That's about as much as we're going to get out of this system."

As of the 6 a.m. hour, Haney said the snow was tapering off.

"It's falling apart as we reach the mid-to-late morning," Haney said.

"The temperatures are cooperating," he said. "The typical overnight low for Dec. 18 is 23, so we're doing a little better than that. It's 29 degrees at the Connecticut Science Center [in Hartford]."

Following the morning snow, Haney anticipated a partly-to-mostly cloudy day.

"There might be a brief rain shower later [Monday] afternoon," he said.

High temperatures for Monday should be in the upper 30s.

Then, Tuesday will be a warmer day with a high of 52 degrees.

