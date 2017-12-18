New Britain police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

Zoe Dowdell, the victim of Thursday's deadly officer-involved shooting, was arrested for burglary and credit card theft in Glastonbury last July. (Glastonbury police)

State police took over an investigation into Thursday night's deadly police-involved shooting near the Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain. (WFSB)

New Britain police have identified the officers involved in last Thursday's deadly officer-involved shooting.

They said Det. Marcin Ratajczak, Det. Christopher Kiely, Officer Michael Slavin, Officer Kyle Jones and Officer Chad Nelson discharged weapons in the area of Chapman Street and Chapman Court.

Zoe Dowdell, 20, of Bloomfield, was killed when police fired on a vehicle they said drove at them. They had been trying to pull it over because it matched the description of one involved in several recent violent carjackings.

All of the officers were placed on restricted desk duty "while the facts and circumstances of the incident are thoroughly investigated by the Connecticut State Police, under the supervision of the Middletown State's Attorney's Office, and a complete administrative investigation is conducted by the New Britain Police Department," according to New Britain police.

All of the officers involved were said to be fully cooperating with the investigation.

Police are also possibly looking into a video that was reportedly posted on Instagram the evening of the shooting.

"Don't check his Instagram so obviously I went to his story and I saw him with two dudes in the car waving guns but he was sitting there,” said Dowdell’s music co-manager Shaquille Lee.

Friends and family confirmed the Instagram profile belonged to 20-year-old Zoe "Gangstalicious" Dowdell, an aspiring rap artist from Bloomfield.

"I knew Zoe from linking up with him at a studio one time in Hartford and I saw the potential,” Lee said.

Lee addressed the video and pictures on Dowdell's social media profile, saying Dowdell was not violent.

"We started working and became brothers,” Lee said.

When officers tried to stop the car with guns drawn, it sped towards them and more than one officer opened fire at the three people inside, state police said. Dowdell was killed.

"It was a very unfortunate incident. I was only involved in representing in regards to his management contract and trying to get him started in the music industry. It was just a terrible thing that happened and didn't seem to be necessary,” said Wesley Spears, Dowdell’s management contract attorney.

An elementary school reopened on Monday after being closed Friday while investigators looked into the shooting, which happened nearby.

New Britain police said the scene spanned several blocks and included the parking lot for Chamberlain Elementary School.

Grief counselors were on hand at the school on Monday morning.

Police were on the scene for hours after the incident happened on Thursday night. They remained there well into the day on Friday.

The school had to close so police could continue their investigation.

As Channel 3 first reported on Thursday night, police said Dowdell was shot and killed by police gunfire when the driver of the car he was in refused to follow orders from officers.

Police said they pursued the vehicle and that the driver drove at them.

Police said they opened fire on the vehicle.

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested and face charges. Police said they found a gun and drugs in the car that night.

The man who was killed was identified as Dowdell. Family and friends held vigils for him and said they're trying to process his death.

“He was a crazy, goofy dude," said Hakeem Robinson, Dowdell's brother. "His personality ain’t like no other. His energy was just crazy. His personality was just crazy. Love that boy to death.”

State police said they took over the investigation.

Dowdell does have a criminal history, according to Glastonbury police.

He was arrested back in July and charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Dowdell has a criminal history and was most recently arrested for breaking into cars in Glastonbury this past summer.

"Well in the Glastonbury really they didn't break into cars. Somebody left their wallet on the car dashboard and they simply went in and took the wallet and took what was in there which was credit cards and used them,” Spears said.

After seeing the Instagram video, Spears said “The video is very unfortunate but it's typical of what he was doing he was trying to create an image. He made many videos some of them were funny, some of them were serious, some of them were strictly musical so I think he was creating his own image and unfortunately in the rap music game you sometimes have to have a street image to sometimes be successful."

