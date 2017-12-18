Missing Danbury couple found in New York

Dagoberto Delagado and Delfina Delagado were last seen on Sunday, according to Danbury police. (State police)

State police said an elderly couple that was reported missing from Danbury have been found in New York.

Dagoberto Delagado, 89, and Delfina Delagado, 90, were last seen on Sunday and reported missing.

The couple is husband and wife, state police said.

On Monday afternoon, police said they were found and the silver alerts were canceled.

