Tractor trailer driver cited following I-95 crash in Greenwich

A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-95 south in Greenwich on Monday morning. (DOT)

The lanes Interstate 95 southbound were closed in Greenwich because of a tractor trailer crash, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor trailer was actually found to be at fault.

As of 9 a.m. the highway was completely cleared.

Around 7:50 a.m., however, only the shoulder was getting by.

Troopers said the crash happened by exit 4. The tractor trailer driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and struck a jersey barrier.

A fuel leak was reported.

Video from the DOT was posted to the Channel 3 Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

State police said the driver, Anthony Centeno of Camden, NJ, was cited.

Troopers said he was issued an infraction for failure to maintain a lane and traveling too fast for conditions.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.