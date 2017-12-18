Tractor trailer driver cited following I-95 crash in Greenwich

The lanes Interstate 95 southbound were closed in Greenwich because of a tractor trailer crash, according to state police.
The driver of the tractor trailer was actually found to be at fault.
As of 9 a.m. the highway was completely cleared.
Around 7:50 a.m., however, only the shoulder was getting by.
Troopers said the crash happened by exit 4. The tractor trailer driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and struck a jersey barrier.
A fuel leak was reported.
Video from the DOT was posted to the Channel 3 Facebook page.
No injuries were reported.
State police said the driver, Anthony Centeno of Camden, NJ, was cited.
Troopers said he was issued an infraction for failure to maintain a lane and traveling too fast for conditions.
