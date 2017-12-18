Earthquake rattles New Britain area over the weekend - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Earthquake rattles New Britain area over the weekend

It was minor, but it was still an earthquake that shook the New Britain area over the weekend.

According to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium, or NESEC, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake rumbled 3 miles east-southeast of New Britain on Sunday.

The NESEC also put it at 8.6 miles south-southwest of Hartford.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

There were no reports of any damage.

