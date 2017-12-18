More people expected to travel this holiday, fliers warned to prepare

Connecticut airport officials on Monday warned travelers of increased passenger volume this year.

The Connecticut Airport Authority advised people that Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks will experience a very heavy travel period this week and next week because of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The passenger volume is expected to be 10 to 15 percent higher than normal.

Passengers should plan accordingly, according to Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“We will be ending the year on a busy note, with a large number of travelers traveling through Bradley International Airport in the coming days,” Dillon said. “If you are traveling through the airport during this busy travel period, please give yourself extra time and plan ahead – and we will do everything we can to help you love the journey through the airport.”

Passengers were advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in with their respective airlines and processing through TSA screening. People traveling internationally should allow themselves 3 hours.

People can check flight statuses and familiarize themselves with Bradley's parking and terminal facilities here.

For what to expect from the TSA screening process and how to speed it up, head here.

