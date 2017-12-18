ESPN president resigns amid substance addiction problem

ESPN's president has stepped down after announcing he is struggling with substance abuse.

The sports network posted to its website that John Skipper made the announcement on Monday.

"I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction," Skipper said. "I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem."

Skipper said he disclosed the decision to the company and that both mutually decided that resignation was appropriate.

"I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down," Skipper said. "As I deal with this issue and what it means to me and my family, I ask for appropriate privacy and a little understanding."

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, released a statement in Skipper's resignation.

“I join John Skipper’s many friends and colleagues across the company in wishing him well during this challenging time," Iger said. "I respect his candor and support his decision to focus on his health and his family. With his departure, George Bodenheimer has agreed to serve as Acting Chair of ESPN for the next 90 days to provide interim leadership, help me identify and secure John’s successor, and ensure a smooth transition. I am grateful for George’s support and look forward to working with him again in this temporary role.”

