Pond House Cafe transformed into winter wonderland

A cafe in West Hartford was transformed into a winter wonderland for a holiday brunch.

The annual brunch was put on by financial firm Johnson Brunetti at the Pond House Cafe.

Dozens of toys were donated to the Salvation Army, which will distribute them to families in need.

The firm's CEO, Joel Johnson, said giving back and supporting non-profits is part of their holiday tradition.

”They do so much great work, and one of the things they do is keep really in tune with the families in the area that have needs," Johnson said.

The firm also gave a $1,500 cash donation to the Salvation Army.

