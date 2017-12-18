Fire at Foxwoods tower hotel under investigation

A fire was quickly extinguished at the Pequot Tower Hotel on the grounds of Foxwoods Resort Casino on Monday. (WFSB)

A fire on the 21st floor of a hotel at Foxwoods Resort Casino is under investigation.

It was reported on Monday around 11 a.m. at the Pequot Tower Hotel on casino grounds.

According to firefighters, the sprinkler system went off and likely doused the fire before it could cause any serious damage.

The City of Norwich's fire department, along with the Mohegan Tribal Fast Team and mutual aid from surrounding towns, responded.

They said the situation was contained within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said it appeared the cause was an electrical short within a wall. However, they're still investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.