Arrest made for deadly 2016 Enfield crash

John Gallucci was arrested a year after a deadly crash in Enfield during which his passenger succumbed to injuries. (State police)

A Windsor man has been arrested just about a year after a deadly crash in Enfield.

John Gallucci, 33, was charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol and second-degree manslaughter.

His passenger, 22-year-old Marie Parks of Springfield, MA, was killed when Gallucci crashed on Dec. 19, 2016.

According to state police, Gallucci was traveling in the left lane on Interstate 91 north just before exit 47E.

Troopers said he veered to the right, crossed all three travel lanes and struck the right shoulder barrier.

He then continued and vaulted near a bridge. He came to an uncontrolled rest on Oliver Road in Enfield, 30 feet below the highway.

Gallucci was transported to St. Francis Hospital for moderate injuries.

Parks, however, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Gallucci was arrested on Saturday through an arrest warrant. He was found at his home.

He was unable to post his $50,000 bond and faced arraignment on Monday.

