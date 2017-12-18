Hartford City Hall closes for the day due to heating issues

A heating issue forced city officials to close Hartford City Hall on Monday.

The building opened for business but had to close at noon for the remainder of the day, according to a community alert.

That means a Public Hearing and Operations, Management, Budget and Government Accountability Committee meeting has been canceled.

Officials said the building will reopen for regular business on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They apologized for the inconvenience.

