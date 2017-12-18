12.28.17 Broiled Baby Peppers and Sriracha Aioli

Recipe for: Broiled Baby Peppers and Sriracha Aioli

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Broiled Baby Peppers

Ingredients:

1 package multi-colored baby peppers

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat broiler to 450 degrees. Toss peppers with oil, salt and pepper in a bowl to coat. Spread on sheet pan into a single layer. Broil 3-5 inches from broiler until peppers are wilted and blackened.

Sriracha Aioli

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

1 T. lime juice

1 rounded t. Dijon-style mustard

About ½-¾ c. olive or canola oil

1 large clove garlic, grated or pasted

Salt to taste

3 T. Sriracha or more, to taste

Directions:

1. Whisk together yolk, lime juice and mustard in a medium bowl. Continue to whisk as you slowly pour in oil. When you have reached the desired consistency, add garlic and Sriracha, whisking thoroughly to combine. NOTE: You can substitute store-bought mayonnaise. Simply mix in the garlic and Sriracha to taste.