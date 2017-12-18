12.28.17 Broiled Baby Peppers and Sriracha Aioli

Recipe for: Broiled Baby Peppers and Sriracha Aioli
Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER
Broiled Baby Peppers
Ingredients:
1 package multi-colored baby peppers
Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat broiler to 450 degrees. Toss peppers with oil, salt and pepper in a bowl to coat. Spread on sheet pan into a single layer. Broil 3-5 inches from broiler until peppers are wilted and blackened.
Sriracha Aioli
Ingredients:
1 egg yolk
1 T. lime juice
1 rounded t. Dijon-style mustard
About ½-¾ c. olive or canola oil
1 large clove garlic, grated or pasted
Salt to taste
3 T. Sriracha or more, to taste
Directions:
1. Whisk together yolk, lime juice and mustard in a medium bowl. Continue to whisk as you slowly pour in oil. When you have reached the desired consistency, add garlic and Sriracha, whisking thoroughly to combine. NOTE: You can substitute store-bought mayonnaise. Simply mix in the garlic and Sriracha to taste.