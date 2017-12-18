12.28.17 Soft Pretzels

Recipe for: Soft Pretzels

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

4 t. Yeast

1 t. Sugar

1¼ c. Warm water (around 110 degrees)

4-5 c. All-purpose flour

½ c. Sugar

1½ t. Kosher salt

½ c. Baking soda

4 c. Hot water

Kosher salt, melted butter, sugar and cinnamon (optional toppings)

Directions:

1. Dissolve yeast, 1 t. sugar and warm water in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Let stand about 5-10 minutes, until foamy.

2. Combine 4 c. flour, ½ c. sugar and salt, and add to the yeast. Process briefly (10-20 seconds), adding more flour as needed to make dough nearly clean the sides of the bowl. Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead briefly to make a smooth dough. Transfer dough to bowl lightly coated with vegetable oil, turning to coat dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm area until doubled in space, about 1 hour.

3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bring baking soda and water just to a simmer, then remove from heat. Turn risen dough onto a lightly flour work surface and divide into 12 pieces. Roll each into a rope and turn into a pretzel shape. Dip each pretzel into the hot water mixture for 8-10 seconds and place onto a greased sheet pan. Sprinkle with kosher salt, and bake until browned, about 8 minutes.

4. Drizzle, if desired, with melted butter and any other additional seasonings.