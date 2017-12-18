5 arrested for pulling knife on Walmart employees during shoplifting incident

Monica Santos, Luis Torres, Juan Torres and Trisha Donaldson face charges in connection with a Walmart shoplifting incident in Shelton. (Shelton police)

Five people face charges in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Shelton Walmart where one of the suspects pulled a knife on employees.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Monica Santos, 27-year-old Trisha Donaldson, 32-year-old Luis Torres, 30-year-old Juan Torres and 29-year-old Vanessa Torres. All of the suspects are from Bridgeport.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, police said Santos, Donaldson and Luis Torres shoplifted about $800 from the Walmart on Bridgeport Avenue.

Walmart employees tried to stop them, but Santos pulled out a knife before all three fled.

The suspects got into a green Volkswasgen Passat, with Juan Torres and Vanessa Torres inside.

A Shelton police officer spotted the car traveling on Route 8 south and stopped it near exit 10 in Trumbull.

Santos wa charged with first-degree robbery, criminal attempted fifth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Luis Torres was charged with criminal attempted fifth-degree larceny and was held on a $1,000 bond.

Both were arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Juan Torres, Vanessa Torres and Donaldson were charged with conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny and release on a promise to appear.

They'll face a judge on Jan. 5 in Derby.

