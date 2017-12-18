Officer honored for saving a man who'd been calling for help for 12 hours

A police officer was recently honored for his good work and quick thinking after helping a man in Coventry.

It started when a Good Samaritan made the right call.

On most summer mornings, people can find Mary Suter swimming in her neighborhood lake.

"Just as exercise," Suter said. "I woke up that morning and it was a little on the chilly side and I was like should I go? And I was like 'there aren’t going to be many more of these days so just go.'"

Little did she know that the decision would make a big difference.

On her way back, she said she heard something startling.

"I thought I heard some yelling, some screaming," she said. "So I tread water for a minute and I heard 'help me, help me.' Someone screaming for help so I was like 'wow.'"

Suter said she raced out of the water and called 911.

"I went down to the lakefront, announcing my presence, calling out to see if I could hear anyone crying for help," said Officer Wayne Greener.

The water was calm. No one was around.

Greener said he knocked on several doors.

"No one knew what I was talking about," he said. "[I] talked to a few people and they said no we didn’t hear anything."

Many minutes passed. There were no leads.

However, Greener stayed a little longer.

"I was just walking to my cruiser when I heard faint cries for help," he said.

It was coming from a few houses away.

"I heard someone say 'I’m in here.' So I went up to the house where I believed it was coming from," Greener said. "I tried to get into the house but it was all locked up."

He found an open window and crawled through it.

Inside was a man in immense pain.

"He suffered a medical emergency during the night, became unconscious and had fallen down," Greener explained. "When he woke up he couldn’t move."

Greener said the man fractured his femur. He was also severely dehydrated and had been yelling for help for 12 hours.

"It was just by chance that I had been swimming by at the time and heard him yelling," Suter said.

Thanks to both Suter and Greener, the man got the help he desperately needed.

"I was really grateful that it worked out well," Greener said.

"I’m glad there are officers like him that go the extra mile to make sure that everything is okay," Suter said.

Both Suter and Greener were given awards for their efforts that day.

