New London police say crime in the city has gone down

New London police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend (WFSB)

New London detectives are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

While double the number of murders compared to last year, crime in the city has gone down.

On Monday evening, after several violent and deadly crimes, the city council will get the latest statistics, including Sunday’s stabbing death of a city man.

New London’s four detectives have been working nearly non-stop trying to solve three homicides in seven days.

The latest happened Sunday afternoon on Grand Street.

The victim and his assailant apparently knew each other and have had run-ins before.

“He was responsible for an incident a couple of weeks earlier when there was an altercation where a subject got stabbed on Mountain Avenue,” said New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.

Travon Brown, 27 of Blackhall Street, is the latest murder statistic.

Just a week earlier, Robert Pomerleau was stabbed inside a building on Tilley Street.

Police say he and his attacker, 44-year-old Patrick McKinerney knew each other. Pomerleau was quasi-homeless and wanted a place to stay.

McKinerney is charged with murder.

“My detectives have been working 16 hours a day almost seven days a week since the first shooting took place,” Reichard said.

That shooting death took place in the basement at 4 Orchard. The victim, 21-year-old Quvonte Andre Gray of Florida was shot in the head.

While the city investigates for homicides this year, statistics are being released to the city council on Monday showing the crime rate is down year over year.

Aggravated assaults, burglary are down this year compared to last, but the murder rate has doubled, and of the 24 FBI offenses, crime is down 5.9 percent overall.

New London police ask viewers to call their tip line if you have any information on any of their cases.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.