Postal service is wrapping up busiest days of the year

Postal workers are wrapping up their busiest day of the year.

The operations on Monday in New London and Waterford flowed pretty smoothly.

Nationwide, 658 million pieces of mail were being mailed.

The traffic was heavy outside, but inside at the Waterford post office, the lines moved right along.

“Packages, cards, everybody says it’s going to be a little bit of a wait so I’m going to go to Middletown and hope that it's better there,” said Kristine Wilcox, of Waterford.

“I think our timing was just bad. But they were doing the best they could with the amount of people in there,” said Emily Tansey, of Waterford.

The army of postal workers typically help two million customers a day, but on Monday that number went up to 7 million.

“We start planning for the Christmas season on Dec. 26. We plan every day for the entire year,” said Christine Dugas, spokesperson of the United States Postal Service. "We have seen an 11.4 percent increase in package volume this holiday season compared to last year."

If you’re sending Christmas cards out, the postal service says you have until the 22nd to mail them out to get there before Santa.

