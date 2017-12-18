Propane truck rollover leads to evacuation in Bethany

A propane truck rolled over in Bethany prompting some evacuations (CT State Police)

Several residents in Bethany were evacuated after a propane truck carrying a full tank of gas rolled over on Monday evening.

Connecticut State Police said 35-year-old, Monore resident Ralph Fensore was driving a propane truck, which was carrying about 2,800 gallons of gas, eastbound on Route 42, which is also known as Beacon Road, around 3:45 p.m.

Fensore was trying to negotiate a curve when police said he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road. Police said the propane truck hit 80 feet of metal beam guardrail.

The propane truck “continued to skid out of control,” which caused the vehicle to overturn, roll over and hit a home.

Police said residents “in the immediate area” were evacuated as a precaution.

Along with state police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as well as Bethany and Beacon Falls fire departments, were called to the scene.

Police said Fensore suffered “minor injuries,” but refused medical attention at the crash scene.

Fensore was given an infraction for failure to drive in proper lane.

The cause of the crash was also under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Truck Squad.

Connecticut State Police said Route 42/Burton Road and Route 42/Route 63 were closed in Bethany and Beacon Falls for “several hours.”

