Police investigate attempted abduction in Torrington

Police in Torrington are investigating an attempted abduction that happened on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. at the Woodland Hills Apartments, a 16-year-old girl said a man wearing a motorcycle helmet tried to kidnap her.

The teen said when she entered her residence, located on Highland Avenue, she was confronted by an unknown man. After a brief struggle, police said, the man fled the scene on foot.

The teen was not injured.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 6 or 7 inches with a medium build, and was wearing a black jacket, red plaid pants, and black sneakers.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

"Just the thought of someone being in your house and coming in and being attacked by someone is a really scary thought. Like you never know what's gonna happen," said Ayanna Feliciano, who is a neighbor.

She said the scariest thing is that the man who did this is still on the loose. She said she'll take extra precautions until he's locked up.

Police said there was an initial report of a rental box truck that was located but determined to not be involved.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-489-2050.

