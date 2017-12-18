Milder Today, as clouds break for some sun

TODAY

We will certainly feel the milder air today as high temperatures will range between 45 and 50 degrees (about 10° above the normal high for mid-December). At times, there will be more clouds than sun. With enough sunshine, temperatures could go a couple degrees higher than what we’re forecasting. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach New England from the west, arriving late in the day. It will pass through Connecticut primarily dry (perhaps some flurries)… then temperatures trend cooler.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Tomorrow, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s. But a gusty northwesterly wind will make it feel even colder. Thursday will feature highs only in the mid-30s but it won’t be as windy as an area of high pressure briefly moves overhead. This will also set the stage for some cold nights with lows in the teens, thanks to a clear sky and some lingering snow cover.

THE END OF THE WEEK, AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…

Friday, another storm system will approach, so expect an increase in cloudiness as the day progresses. However, the track of this one is a mild one, going to the northwest of CT (an inside runner). That means rain for us. As of now rain develops Friday night and continues into Saturday, that’s when temperatures could go well into the 50s, compliments of a strong southwesterly flow. Sunday, we may be able to squeak out a dry day with sun and clouds for Christmas Eve. But it will be cooler, with highs in the 40s.

There is some uncertainty as to what will unfold weather-wise for Christmas Day. Currently, there could be a little wintry mix early in the morning, but that mix transitions to rain as the day progress and the temps warm up. We're expecting highs between 45-50 degrees. There is a lot of time between now and then, so stay with WFSB and we’ll keep you updated as new model data comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.

Meteorologist Scot Haney

