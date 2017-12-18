PD: 13-year-old reported missing in Bethel

Police in Bethel are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Ava Graham was last seen at her home with her family on Jacobs Lane.

Police said she is believed to be wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black shirt and possibly a gray Bethel Track and Field sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 744-7900.

