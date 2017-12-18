Meriden City Council votes to terminate city manager - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Meriden City Council votes to terminate city manager

By WFSB Staff
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

The city manager in Meriden was fired during a city council meeting on Monday evening.

The City Council voted 8-4 to terminate city manager Guy Scaife, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

It is unclear at this time why he was fired.

The mayor said Fire Chief Ken Morgan is the acting city manager.

