Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-84 eastbound in Manchester

The crash impacted the Tuesday morning commute. (Chief Don Moore of the Manchester Fire Department)

The driver of a tractor-trailer was found by state police to be at fault for a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Manchester early Tuesday morning. (Chief Don Moore of the Manchester Fire Department)

A tractor-trailer rollover was reported on the westbound side of 84 near Exit 64 just before 3:30 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said 64-year-old Lynn A. Boozel, of Mcveytown Pa., was driving in the right lane when “for an unknown reason” veered “across all westbound travel lanes and traveled through the grassy center median divider.”

Police said then Boozel drove the tractor-trailer “across four eastbound travel lanes where it then came to final rest rolled over into the right shoulder.”

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said. There was “extremely light” traffic at the time of the crash, police added.

Chief Don Moore of the Manchester Fire Department said the truck's load needed to be offloaded before the tractor-trailer was up-righted. The cargo is not hazardous and is a food product, Moore said.

The crash closed the right and shoulder lanes between 63 and 64. The right lane remained closed due to the crash as of 8:25 a.m. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

Authorities had to cut the driver out of the tractor-trailer, but police said no injuries were reported.

The tractor-trailer “sustained disabling damage to its cab/trailer” and had to be towed away from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Boozel has been issued an infraction for failing to maintain a proper lane.

