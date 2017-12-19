UConn Coach Auriemma goes for 1,000th career win

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma and his team will be thrust into the national spotlight again on Tuesday night. (WFSB)

On the verge of another milestone, legendary University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball coach Geno Auriemma and his team will be thrust into the national spotlight again as he goes for his 1,000th career win.

Channel 3 spoke with Auriemma on Monday ahead of what could be another milestone night for the coach as the Huskies take on the Sooners.

If UConn wins, it will put Auriemma in a very elite group. There are only two other women’s coaches who have achieved this milestone, Pat Summit at Tennessee and Tara Vandeveer at Ohio State and Stanford.

Fans said they are really excited for the game and so is the coach.

"I just have an incredible admiration for his ability to continue to be as successful and as dogged in that pursuit of excellence over the years," Jay Sicklick, who is an adjunct professor at UConn School of Law, said. That takes a special individual.”

While this may come as a surprise, Auriemma said he goes into every game with a few butterflies.

”Every single game, even today, there’s some level of anxiousness, not so much nervous anymore, but just you’re anxious," Auriemma said.

UConn told Eyewitness News 9,000 tickets have been sold for the game against Oklahoma. There are still about 100 tickets left for the game.

UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

There wasn't much movement in the Top 25 this week with most schools in exam break.

The Huskies (8-0), who received all 32 votes from the national media panel on Monday, had the week off and will play on Tuesday against Oklahoma as coach Geno Auriemma goes for his 1,000th career victory. The top five teams stayed the same with Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina and Mississippi State following UConn.

Baylor, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Oregon round out the top 10. The Mountaineers and Ducks flipped spots after Oregon lost at Mississippi State.

