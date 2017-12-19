Police searching for driver involved in Bloomfield hit-and-run crash

A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was struck by a motor vehicle in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified South Windsor man, who had just gotten off a CT Transit bus, was hit by a vehicle in the area of 1415 Blue Hills Ave. around 6:15 a.m.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with "a lower left leg injury," Bloomfield police Capt. Stephen Hajdasz said.

Hajdasz said the vehicle did not stay on the scene and now, police are looking for the driver. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Nissan and investigators have the passenger’s side mirror from a Nissan along with pieces of black plastic from the evading vehicle, Hajdasz added.

There is no crosswalk in the area. The CT Transit bus dropped some passengers off on the northbound side of Blue Hills Avenue, which is also known as Route 187 and the passengers including the man were "crossing the roadway in a westerly direction making his way to the curb-line when struck" by the vehicle, Hajdasz said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Bloomfield Police Department. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield was shut down for the police investigation but had reopened before 7:45 a.m.

