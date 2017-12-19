The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."

The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."

Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Waterbury police arrest 'armed' and 'dangerous' man for criminal attempt at murder

Levar S. Roach, who was considered "armed and dangerous," was arrested on criminal attempt at murder charges. (Waterbury Police Department)

The Waterbury Police Department has arrested a man, who was considered to be "armed" and "dangerous," for attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police charged 19-year-old Levar S. Roach with criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and illegally carrying a pistol without a permit.

Last week, police asked the public and media for help locating Roach.

Roach is being held on a $750,000 bond. He will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information about Roach is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.