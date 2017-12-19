Naugatuck police warn residents to look out for suspicious activity, people

The police department in Naugatuck is warning residents to be vigilant of suspicious activity and people.

Investigators said there have been no instances of package thefts in Naugatuck as far as they are aware.

They are asking that residents watch out for their neighbors' deliveries. They are recommending people to have their packages sent to work or places where someone can physically receive them.

Officers want residents to report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

Police are also reminding people to lock their cars and to not leave their vehicles running with keys in the ignition.

Investigators said there have been several car thefts reported in the Naugatuck Valley in driveways and parking lots.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.