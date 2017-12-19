Mother charged in son's death due in court today - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Mother charged in son's death due in court today

Katiria Tirado, who is accused of starving her 17-year-old autistic son to death, is due in court on Tuesday morning. (Dept. of Corrections) Katiria Tirado, who is accused of starving her 17-year-old autistic son to death, is due in court on Tuesday morning. (Dept. of Corrections)
A Hartford mother accused of starving her 17-year-old autistic son to death is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Katiria Tirado is facing felony manslaughter charges in the death of her son, Matthew.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Office of the Child Advocates released an 84-page report on the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado. Matthew Tirado was just 84 pounds when he died on Feb 14.  

Matthew Tirado's death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Suspicious body trauma including broken ribs, a cut on his head and scarring, was found on Matthew Tirado and what appeared to be a severe case of malnutrition.

