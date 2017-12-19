Mother charged in son's death due in court today

A Hartford mother was taken into police custody after her son, who has autism, died on Feb 14.

911 calls released following death of malnourished, abused teen who had autism

The medical examiner has determined the death of a teen with autism, who died from being malnourished and abuse, was a homicide.

The following report is by the Office of the Child Advocates on the death of Matthew Tirado, who was a malnourished abused teen that had autism.

A recently-released report states the death of a malnourished abused teen, who had autism, was "preventable."

Katiria Tirado, who is accused of starving her 17-year-old autistic son to death, is due in court on Tuesday morning. (Dept. of Corrections)

A Hartford mother accused of starving her 17-year-old autistic son to death is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Katiria Tirado is facing felony manslaughter charges in the death of her son, Matthew.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Office of the Child Advocates released an 84-page report on the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado. Matthew Tirado was just 84 pounds when he died on Feb 14.

Matthew Tirado's death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Suspicious body trauma including broken ribs, a cut on his head and scarring, was found on Matthew Tirado and what appeared to be a severe case of malnutrition.

