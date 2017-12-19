Officials to make holiday driving safety announcement

The mayor of Hartford, Uber Connecticut, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will help raise awareness about safety on the roads during the holidays during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Speakers from a number of organizations will outline efforts being taken to prevent drunk driving deaths and remind drivers of safety resources that are available.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the Hartford Police Department, the Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, Hoffman Auto Group, American Medical Response and AAA Northeast are among the speakers expected to be at the news conference.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. inside of Black Eyed Sally's in Hartford. See the news conference streaming on the Channel 3 app or by clicking here.

For more information on the Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving partnership, click here.

