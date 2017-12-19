Hartford superintendent to discus school consolidation proposal

Hartford superintendent is expected to discus school consolidation proposal at a meeting on Tuesday night. (WFSB file photo)

The future of Hartford Public Schools could be decided on Tuesday night as the district faces a serious budget shortfall.

The superintendent is expected to release a proposal for restructuring and consolidating schools at a board of education meeting.

The recommendations come after reviewing a detailed study and hearing from the community.

In May, the district was $3 million in the red and talked about cutting 80 jobs.

The board of education meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at Bulkeley High School.

