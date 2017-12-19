PD: Woman stole 10 pairs of jeans from Gap in Hamden

Police are searching for woman who stole jeans from the GAP. (Hamden Police Department)

Police are looking for a woman who stole 10 pairs of jeans from the Gap in Hamden this week.

The unidentified woman with dark hair, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt, is accused of stealing $900 worth from the store, which is located at 2165 Dixwell Ave., on Dec. 13.

Police said the woman entered a dark colored SUV with a rounded back. Investigators said there was a male driver in the vehicle, which had a Massachusetts license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.

