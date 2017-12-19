Police searching for people who witnessed deadly crash on Arrigoni Bridge

A road race turns deadly in Portland over the weekend. Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a man riding a scooter on the Arrigoni Bridge. Investigators in Portland told Eyewitness News they're getting close to making an arrest.

Police looking for people who saw deadly hit-and-run crash on Arrigoni Bridge in November. (Middletown Police Department)

The Middletown Police Department released surveillance video in connection with a deadly crash on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown last month.

Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed 22-year-old Daquan Moore, who was riding a scooter, on Nov. 4.

Police said two cars were racing on the Arrigoni Bridge around 11 p.m. when Moore was hit from behind while riding a scooter. Police describe the car that hit the scooter as a late model Audi, off-white or light tan, with heavy front-end damage.

On Tuesday, police released a video that showed a vehicle believed to be a Chrysler LHS model 4D. The driver and passenger of that Chrysler LHS are believed to have seen the deadly crash.

In the video, the vehicle is seen turning around on Main Street Portland "before the Route 66 intersection immediately following the collision at which time the car traveled back over the bridge into Middletown," police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Portland Police at 860-342-6780 or the Middletown Police Traffic Division at 860-638-4000.

