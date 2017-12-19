PD: Man robbed a Stratford convenience store with a machete

Police released this photo of the man who robbed a 24/7 Express with a machete on Monday. (Stratford Police Department)

The Stratford Police Department is searching for the man who is responsible for robbing a convenience store with a machete early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a 24/7 Express, which is located at 1607 Barnum St., shortly after midnight.

Investigators said the robbery suspect is a man about 5’3”, who was wearing an army green zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. The suspect was also wearing sunglasses and a trapper style winter hat with earflaps.

The employee who worked at the time of the incident was not injured, police said.

Police said the suspect took about $800 from the 24/7 Express.

If you have information regarding the robbery, you are asked to call the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4141.

